(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The office bearers of the Pakistan Medical Association, Lahore has congratulated Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami on his nomination as convener of Technical Advisory Committee of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

The PHC after consultation with Convener Dr Ashraf Nizami has also announced members of the Technical Advisory Committee which includedProf Shahida Khawaja, Dr Mian Tariq, Dr Khalid Mehmood, Col (retd)Dr Ghulam Shabir and Dr Kamran Saeed Shaikh.