PHC notifies transfers, posting of 142 judges

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Justices Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rasheed in a major reshuffle in the judicial system of the province has issued orders of transfer and posting of 142 judges of the subordinate judiciary, said different notifications issued here.

According to notifications, 35 Senior Civil Judges, 13 District and Sessions Judges, 33 Additional Sessions Judges and 61 Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates are among the transferred judges.

All the district and session judges were directed to distribute the cases of vacant court amongst the other courts of the competent jurisdiction equally.