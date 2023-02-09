PHC operation against enemies of humanity under way: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that through the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), the provincial government is conducting a grand operation against the enemies of humanity in the province.

During his visit to the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) House here on Thursday, he said that under the directions of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the Health Department was working day and night to improve the health system. He vowed that the mission would continue till the last day of the government. Dr Javed Akram said that the caretaker chief minister had provided 24/7 facility of Primary angioplasty to patients in all cardiology hospitals. With the support of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), a dashboard had also been established for cardiology hospitals, he added.

He said that model pharmacies were being established to discourage local purchase of medicines in the government hospitals. "We want to make the PMA an arm of the government for the betterment of patients," he said. He extended the government's support to the PMA's plan to build a hospital on Egerton Road.

"If a person has good intentions, Allah Almighty will surely help," he added.

He said that at the Justice (retd) Akram Road, a hospital was still providing the best and free health facilities to the public.

The caretaker minister said that the government did not want to stop health cards in Punjab. He said that the Punjab Health Department and all stakeholders should provide services like a family for the suffering humanity. Dr Javed Akram highly appreciated the valuable services of the PMA for safe treatment of patients and respecting the rights of doctors. President PMA Lahore Chapter Professor Dr. Ashraf Nizami said that Pakistan Medical Association would always play its role for betterment of patients and the welfare of doctors. "Our services are available to improve the health system in Punjab," he said. Nizami said that the PMA wanted to make the government hospitals of the entire province paperless including in Lahore.

Earlier, the PMA president and other officials presented a bouquet and welcomed the caretaker health minister on his arrival. Prayers were offered for those who lost their lives as a result of the Peshawar blast, Turkiye and Syria earthquakes. The PMA president briefed the caretaker minister about the aims and objectives of the organisation. PMA General Secretary Prof. Shahid Malik, Professor Dr. Amjad, Vice President Dr. Khalid and other doctors were present.