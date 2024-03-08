Open Menu

PHC Order Applies To Reserved Seats In KPK: AGP Told NA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 06:59 PM

PHC order applies to reserved seats in KPK: AGP told NA

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed National Assembly on Friday that the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order, which pertains to the stay on oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats, specifically applies to lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed National Assembly on Friday that the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order, which pertains to the stay on oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats, specifically applies to lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Responding to points raised by Sunni Ittehad Council leader, Omar Ayub and Gohar Ali Khan regarding reserved seats in the National Assembly, he said that the PHC order for reserved seats did not extend to other provinces.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq informed that the house had not received any notice or order from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or the Court regarding the oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats.

Omar Ayub expressed concerns regarding the allocation of reserved seats to other parties, asserting that such decisions were unconstitutional.

He stated that his party deserved the reserved seats.

Gohar Ali Khan mentioned that his party had joined the Sunni Ittehad Council and deserved the reserved seats allocated for women and minorities.

He added that the Election Commission of Pakistan had been approached to allocate seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council in the National Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab assemblies.

APP/zah-muk

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Women From Court

Recent Stories

Japan awards MEXT research scholarships to Pakista ..

Japan awards MEXT research scholarships to Pakistani students

12 minutes ago
 Successful raid by PTA thwarts illegal SIM issuanc ..

Successful raid by PTA thwarts illegal SIM issuance in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 KP CM expresses gratitude over PM's relief package ..

KP CM expresses gratitude over PM's relief package for rain affectees

12 minutes ago
 TransPeshawar celebrates World Women Day, awards w ..

TransPeshawar celebrates World Women Day, awards women workers

12 minutes ago
 Envoy urges Pakistani investors to invest in Ethio ..

Envoy urges Pakistani investors to invest in Ethiopia

12 minutes ago
 Govt fully committed to provide educational facili ..

Govt fully committed to provide educational facilities, vocational training to w ..

12 minutes ago
Colorful three-day IM Olympiad kicked off

Colorful three-day IM Olympiad kicked off

12 minutes ago
 Students protest as Greece set to vet private univ ..

Students protest as Greece set to vet private universities

27 minutes ago
 ZAB declared martyr, national hero in PA resolutio ..

ZAB declared martyr, national hero in PA resolution

27 minutes ago
 Ceremonies mark Women’s Day in Faisalabad

Ceremonies mark Women’s Day in Faisalabad

27 minutes ago
 Peshawar Valley, Motorway projects to be completed ..

Peshawar Valley, Motorway projects to be completed through BOT model: Gandapur

27 minutes ago
 FDA team removes encroachments in Madina Town area

FDA team removes encroachments in Madina Town area

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan