PHC order release of ex-MNA Sibghat Ullah

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered release of former Member of the National Assembly Sibghat Ullah, who was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on August 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered release of former Member of the National Assembly Sibghat Ullah, who was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on August 5.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Sayyed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr Khursheed Iqbal heard the bail application of the former MNA from Dir.

The petitioner's counsel Alam Khan Adenzai told the court that Sibghat Ullah, who was arrested from Dir on August 5 under 3-MPO, was still languishing in jail, The Assistant Attorney General told the court that the former MNA had delivered a speech at the party meeting, after which he was arrested under 3 MPO.

The court observed that delivering a speech was not an offence and ordered to release the former MNA after quashing his arrest order.