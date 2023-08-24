Open Menu

PHC Order Release Of Ex-MNA Sibghat Ullah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 07:33 PM

PHC order release of ex-MNA Sibghat Ullah

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered release of former Member of the National Assembly Sibghat Ullah, who was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on August 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered release of former Member of the National Assembly Sibghat Ullah, who was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on August 5.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Sayyed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr Khursheed Iqbal heard the bail application of the former MNA from Dir.

The petitioner's counsel Alam Khan Adenzai told the court that Sibghat Ullah, who was arrested from Dir on August 5 under 3-MPO, was still languishing in jail, The Assistant Attorney General told the court that the former MNA had delivered a speech at the party meeting, after which he was arrested under 3 MPO.

The court observed that delivering a speech was not an offence and ordered to release the former MNA after quashing his arrest order.

Related Topics

National Assembly Peshawar High Court Jail Dir Adenzai Arshad Ali August From Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue A ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023

5 minutes ago
 DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic ..

DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic challenges

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

12 minutes ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.24 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.248 billion

8 minutes ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

9 minutes ago
Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

9 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&# ..

UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&#039;s recognition of its role ..

23 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

13 minutes ago
 LPG Association chairman says following LPG decant ..

LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

13 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold E-court on Monday

14 minutes ago
 Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode ..

Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode under consideration: Senate b ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan