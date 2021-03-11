PHC orders ban on TikTok over immoral content

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar High Court here Thursday ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ban 'TikTok until the 'App's officials comply with PTA's request regarding stopping of immoral and obscene content.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan ordered PTA to immediately ban TikTok's app over proliferation of immoral videos, which were spreading obscenity in society.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a resident seeking ban on video-sharing social networking 'App' TikToK, which according to him were 'spreading obscenity and vulgarity in society.' During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that the videos uploaded on TikTok were "unacceptable for Pakistani society", adding that people, who were mostly affected by TikTok were youth and the 'App' should be shutdown until its officials comply the government orders.

PTA Director Kamran Gandapur and Deputy Attorney Generals Amir Javed and Asghar Kundi were also present in court.

PTA Director Kamran Gandapur said PTA had sent a request to TikTok officials but had not yet received a positive response from them.

On this, Chief Justice observed that TikTok should be shutdown immediately unless the company comply with the government request and cooperate with PTA to prevent immoral content.

TikTok was banned in October last year after repeated warnings by PTA over alleged 'unethical content'. However, the PTA later restored TikTok with conditions and warnings that it adhere to the laws of the country and the platform should not be used for spreading vulgarity, obscenity and indecent content and the values of society should also not be harmed.