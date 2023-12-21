PHC orders ECP to decide PTI intra-party polls, election symbol case by Dec 22

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections and allocation of election symbol cases by December 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections and allocation of election symbol cases by December 22.

The court ordered the election commission to decide on the case as per law.

The order was passed by a two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Atiq Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed on a writ petition filed by PTI.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan argued that PTI candidates would be considered to be independent, if they were not allotted the election symbol by December 22.

He maintained that the party would not be allotted the election symbol ‘bat’ if the intra-party elections were not recognised by the election commission.

Gohar Khan presented the list of PTI’s registered members and apprised the court that the one who lodged the complaint in the ECP was not a member of the party.

Barrister Gohar said the ECP had issued a notice to the PTI on its intra-party election and December 22 was the last day for filing nomination papers for general elections. He prayed before the Court to order ECP to issue a bat symbol to his party for the election.