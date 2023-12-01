PHC orders issuance of POCs to 109 afghans

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Peshawar High Court here Friday ordered the issuance of POC cards to 109 Afghan residents on the grounds of marrying Pakistani women

The division bench comprising justices Arshad Ali and Waqar Ahmed after hearing arguments of the petitioner counsel Saifullah Kakakhel allowed the petition and directed the respondents to issue POC cards to 109 Afghan nationals.

Kakakhel advocate said that the petitioners had married Pakistani women and PORs cards may be issued to them.

