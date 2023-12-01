Open Menu

PHC Orders Issuance Of POCs To 109 Afghans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

PHC orders issuance of POCs to 109 afghans

Peshawar High Court here Friday ordered the issuance of POC cards to 109 Afghan residents on the grounds of marrying Pakistani women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Peshawar High Court here Friday ordered the issuance of POC cards to 109 Afghan residents on the grounds of marrying Pakistani women

The division bench comprising justices Arshad Ali and Waqar Ahmed after hearing arguments of the petitioner counsel Saifullah Kakakhel allowed the petition and directed the respondents to issue POC cards to 109 Afghan nationals.

Kakakhel advocate said that the petitioners had married Pakistani women and PORs cards may be issued to them.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar High Court Married Arshad Ali May Women

Recent Stories

Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

21 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exh ..

Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cul ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cultural ties: Jamal Shah

2 minutes ago
 Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resili ..

Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resilience, advancing climate initia ..

23 seconds ago
 Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number ..

Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number in terms of pollution

2 minutes ago
 K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

9 minutes ago
LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt dept ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation of Daducha Dam at R ..

10 minutes ago
 PU extends admission date

PU extends admission date

10 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

10 minutes ago
 World Aids Day observed

World Aids Day observed

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan