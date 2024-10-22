(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday ordered the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government to submit a compliance report about implementation of its verdict in appointment of Vice Chancellors in several public sector universities in the province.

A two members bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Mohammad Ijaz Khan directed the respondents to submit compliance report about the implementation of the court’s judgment in the appointment case of Vice Chancellors in several universities of KP.

The court ruled that contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against the respondents in case of non implementation of the PHC’s judgment.

Five senior academicians have filed petition in Peshawar High Court seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the KP Chief Secretary and three other respondents accusing them of not implementing the court’s judgment in a case related to appointment of the Vice Chancellors in several public sector universities of KP.

The bench sought a report from respondents by November 20 next month and adjourned the case.

The petition was filed by Professor Dr Aurangzeb Khan at the University of Science and Technology, Bannu, and four other academicians, pleading before the court to take action against the respondents including the Chief Secretary KP, Secretaries of Higher education, Law and Establishment Departments for non compliance of the court orders.

The petitioners had earlier filed a plea before the court for declaring the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to reinitiate the appointment process of Vice Chancellors for 19 public sector universities in KP.

The respondents were directed to place the recommendations made by the academic search committee before the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for approval in accordance with Section 12 of the Act (KP Universities Act), 2012.

