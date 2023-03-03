UrduPoint.com

PHC Orders Postponement NA By-polls In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PHC orders postponement NA by-polls in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday ordered the postponement of National Assembly (NA) by-polls scheduled for March 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and fixed a hearing of PTI's members' National Assembly (MNAs) resignation plea on March 7.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali during a hearing of the PTI petitions against the MNAs' resignations here issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI lawmakers had challenged the acceptance of their resignations in PHC and urged the court to hear the case on an urgent basis as by-elections are scheduled to be held on March 16.

Deputy Attorney General Sanaullah told the court that PTI MNAs' didn't attend assembly proceedings even for a day during the last 11 months, adding that they only tendered their resignation and didn't approach the Speaker afterward.

He said, "All preparations for the by-polls have been done and even the petitioner is a contesting candidate." The economic situation of the country doesn't allow for the postponement of elections, Sanaullah added.

The PHC bench after hearing the arguments of both sides issued a short order of postponement of the elections and issued notice to ECP and fixed March 7 as the date for hearing PTI MNAs' resignation plea.

