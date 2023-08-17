PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) while staging a protest in Shangla on July 7 against the Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) while staging a protest in Shangla on July 7 against the Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden.

� Justice Syed Arshad Ali, who heard the pleas of PTI workers against their detention, asked the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to read the contents of the first information report (FIR).

The AAG stated that accused were protesting in Shangla against the desecration of Holy Quran.

As the protestors also raised slogans in favour of the PTI chairman, which might create a law-and-order situation, he maintained.

� Justice Ali observed that the protestors remained peaceful throughout.

� PTI's counsel Shah Faisal Utmanakhel said the PTI workers were peacefully protesting against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court consequently ordered release of the PTI workers contingent upon submission of surety bonds.