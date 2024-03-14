Open Menu

PHC Orders Removal Of Noor Ul Haq Qadri's Name From ECL

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PHC orders removal of Noor ul Haq Qadri's name from ECL

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Thursday issued an order to remove the name of former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed conducting the hearing on the petition filed by Noor ul Haq Qadri for the removal of his name from ECL.

Sikander Hayat Shah Advocate, the lawyer of the petitioner said Noor ul Haq Qadri wanted to go to Saudi Arabia on an official invitation from the Saudi government but he couldn't travel abroad since his name was included in ECL.

The court accepted the request and ordered the removal of the name of the petitioner from the ECL.

APP/adi

