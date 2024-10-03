PHC Orders Shifting Of SW, Tank Courts To DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Peshawar High Court has ordered the shifting of all the courts of South Waziristan and Tank districts to DI Khan due to security reasons and following attacks on judges and incidents of terrorism in the two districts.
This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Justice PHC here Thursday and attended by the judges from Tank and Judicial Officers of South Waziristan.
According to the decision, the courts would function in DI Khan until security was improved adding that all the cases of Tank and South Waziristan would now be heard in D I Khan.
It said that the decision had been taken to ensure the safety of the judicial officers of the respective districts.
