Open Menu

PHC Orders Shifting Of SW, Tank Courts To DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PHC orders shifting of SW, Tank courts to DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Peshawar High Court has ordered the shifting of all the courts of South Waziristan and Tank districts to DI Khan due to security reasons and following attacks on judges and incidents of terrorism in the two districts.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Justice PHC here Thursday and attended by the judges from Tank and Judicial Officers of South Waziristan.

According to the decision, the courts would function in DI Khan until security was improved adding that all the cases of Tank and South Waziristan would now be heard in D I Khan.

It said that the decision had been taken to ensure the safety of the judicial officers of the respective districts.

Related Topics

Chief Justice South Waziristan Peshawar High Court Tank I Khan All From

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

2 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

7 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

16 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

16 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

16 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

16 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

16 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

16 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

16 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan