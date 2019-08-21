UrduPoint.com
PHC Orders To Reestablish Mansehra Toll Plaza Till Sept 18

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday ordered district administration to reinstate Mansehra Toll Plaza till September 18 and submit the report in the court.

The order was given in Manshera Toll Plaza Contempt of Court and Re-establishment case.

The two-member PHC bench while giving the verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides ordered Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera to implement the verdict and reestablish the toll plaza.

The court also ordered to deal with the people creating hurdle in implantation of the verdict with iron hands.

During the hearing case DC Manshera Capt. (R) Aurangzeb, DPO Mansehra Zaibullah Khan, National Highway Authority (NHA) officials and convener action committee were also present.

