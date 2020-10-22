PHC orders transfer of cases from D.I.Khan to Bannu Bench for hearing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) in pursuance to unanimous decision of the Chief Justice and other judges ordered transfer of cases pending for proceedings at D.I. Khan bench to Bannu Bench for hearing till further order.

A notification issued here said that the decision has been taken to avoid the breech of maintenance of public order due to provoking of situation wrongly created by office bearers and some members of high court bar association.

It said that the Chief Justice further ordered that the institution of fresh cases pertaining to DI Khan Bench can take place both at DI Khan and Bannu benches and they shall be deemed as transferred to Bannu bench as aforesaid.