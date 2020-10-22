UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Orders Transfer Of Cases From D.I.Khan To Bannu Bench For Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

PHC orders transfer of cases from D.I.Khan to Bannu Bench for hearing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) in pursuance to unanimous decision of the Chief Justice and other judges ordered transfer of cases pending for proceedings at D.I. Khan bench to Bannu Bench for hearing till further order.

A notification issued here said that the decision has been taken to avoid the breech of maintenance of public order due to provoking of situation wrongly created by office bearers and some members of high court bar association.

It said that the Chief Justice further ordered that the institution of fresh cases pertaining to DI Khan Bench can take place both at DI Khan and Bannu benches and they shall be deemed as transferred to Bannu bench as aforesaid.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Bannu Peshawar High Court Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

9 minutes ago

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

39 minutes ago

DC directed to shift dairy farms out of city are ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese Prime Minister Nominee Hariri Says New Go ..

2 minutes ago

FM, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral matters, r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.