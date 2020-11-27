PHC orders UET not to appoint employees on Lab Assistants posts by replacing serving employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshwar High Court has ordered University of Engineering and Technology (UET) not to appointment employees on positions of Lab Assistants BPS-16 of UET Kohat campus by replacing serving employees.

Petitioners Muhammad Anab along with many other Lab Technicians had filed a writ petition in Peshawar High Court through Senior Lawyer Mian Muhibullah Kakakhel and Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel Advocate The lawyers put forward facts that petitioners were appointed on contract for a term of 3 years on permanent positions of lab technicians. The contracts expired during the COVID-19 lockdown. Therefore were not given contracts afresh. However they continued working and work till date.

The universities after opening did not consider extending the contracts and were bent upon appointment fresh employees on the said posts.

The lawyers argued that an ordinance namely The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency relief Ordinance, 2020 wherein it is said that any contract which expires in the time of COVID-19 shall be extended till the relevant authorities start working again, therefore the ordinance is in field and the contract remains extended.

Lawyers argued that the petitioners have come through proper channel being appointed by selection board after a proper test and interview therefore have a vested right on their respective positions.

The lawyers said after filing of the writ petition, UET reinitiated appointment process of employees to replace petitioners which is an adverse action and is based on malice and ulterior motives.

The division bench comprised of Justice Ateek Shah and Justice Arshad Ali after hearing the arguments ordered to refrain from taking adverse action against the petitioner and not make any appointment on their posts or any order deterimental to their employment till final decision of the writ.