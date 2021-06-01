UrduPoint.com
PHC, PMC To Enhance Cooperation In Regulating Health Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)m will enhance cooperation in regulating the health sector.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Chairperson board of Commissioners PHC Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid, held here on Tuesday.

The meeting analysed problems and issues being faced in bringing betterment in the health sector. The participants also deliberated on the future course of action in this regard.

Earlier, Professor Attiya Mubarak briefed the meeting about various initiatives, taken by the PHC. She said that the Commission had provided training and facilitated both in private and public health sectors.

She said the PHC had brought about improvement in the healthcare service delivery by better diagnosis and treatment of patients and taken tangible steps to eradicate quackery.

Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Saqib Aziz gave a briefing regarding the regulation issues for which both organisations could work together.

President PMC Dr Arshad Taqi lauded the PHC for its work and vowed to further extend cooperation.

Both organizations agreed to work jointly for improving different areas of health service delivery.

Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Director Licensing and Accreditation Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Additional Director Dr Shahid Amin and others were also present.

