PHC Quashes Cases Against Former KP Minister Kamran Bangash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday cancelled the cases registered against former provincial minister Kamran Bangash in Chitral and Kohistan, DI Khan and Bannu due to similarity of nature.
The bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Attiq Shah ordered cancellation of all the cases as the lawyer of the petitioner informed that court that the name of Kamran Bangash was already excluded from an FIR registered in DI Khan.
He further maintained that as per the orders of the high court more cases could not be registered against a person if the accused was having similar nature of allegations.
Later, talking to media outside PHC building, Kamran Bangash said that he got relief in all the cases, adding that he was accused of provoking masses against the state.
Referring to election result, Kamran alleged that form 45 uploaded on the website of Election Commission was tempered, adding that RO was not giving form-45, even after applying.
He said that legal action would be taken against the concerned RO for making changes in form 45.
