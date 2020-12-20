UrduPoint.com
PHC Raids 726 Treatment Centres, Seals 91 Quackery Businesses

18 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

PHC raids 726 treatment centres, seals 91 quackery businesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 91 quackery outlets after its enforcement teams raided 726 treatment centres in 19 cities during the last week.

PHC spokesperson said on Sunday the PHC would continue surveillance of 330 treatment centres, out of the total visited outlets, whereas 233 quacks' shops were either shutdown or converted to other businesses.

The enforcement teams carried out 230 raids in Rawalpindi and Jhelum, and sealed 10 centres in each district.

The teams conducted 69 raids in Rahim Yar Khan and got closed 12 backstreet clinics, 6 centres in Vehari and Bahawalpur district each in 46 raids; five and one centres shutdown, respectively, in 30 raids each in Lahore and Multan.

While in the rest of districts, average 23 centres were raided, and quacks' businesses were shuttered down.

The spokesperson said that so far the commission had sealed more than 29,000 quackery centres, while 18,690 quacks had shuttered their outlets fearing action.

Moreover, fine of over Rs 620 million had been imposed on quacks by the PHC hearing committees.

