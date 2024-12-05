Open Menu

PHC Re-inspects 150 Dialysis Centres

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

PHC re-inspects 150 dialysis centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has intensified its re-inspections of dialysis centres, and inspected another 150 facilities during the last 10 days, official sources told APP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has intensified its re-inspections of dialysis centres, and inspected another 150 facilities during the last 10 days, official sources told APP.

As per details, the PHC launched a comprehensive re-inspection drive for dialysis centres across Punjab. This initiative aims to ensure continuity of sustained compliance to quality standards and safe, effective treatment for dialysis.The PHC’s inspection teams are issuing directions for immediate corrective measures for the identified deficiencies, and have issued hearing notices to the non-compliant centres. The inspections focus on critical areas such as infection prevention and control protocols, the availability of qualified staff, proper maintenance of dialysis equipment, adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), and compliance to patient safety guidelines.

These measures are designed to enhance the standard of care and reduce the risk of complications during treatment.

About the initiative, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz said, “Dialysis is a life-saving procedure for thousands of patients in Punjab, and these centres must uphold the highest standards of care. The PHC remains resolute in its mission to protect patients by ensuring that facilities operate according to best practices. Through these inspections, we aim to identify and rectify gaps and support healthcare providers in delivering safe and effective treatment.”

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab Resolute Best

Recent Stories

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring ..

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services

3 minutes ago
 Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

3 minutes ago
 CII holds awareness session on gender determinatio ..

CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals

7 minutes ago
 NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in hea ..

NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector

9 minutes ago
 Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under con ..

Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC

9 minutes ago
 Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss ..

Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..

10 minutes ago
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce ..

Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..

10 minutes ago
 National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stag ..

National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th

10 minutes ago
 Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

17 minutes ago
 Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Sha ..

Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body

17 minutes ago
 Country on path of development under PML- N leader ..

Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem

17 minutes ago
 Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan