PHC re-inspects 150 dialysis centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has intensified its re-inspections of dialysis centres, and inspected another 150 facilities during the last 10 days, official sources told APP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has intensified its re-inspections of dialysis centres, and inspected another 150 facilities during the last 10 days, official sources told APP.

As per details, the PHC launched a comprehensive re-inspection drive for dialysis centres across Punjab. This initiative aims to ensure continuity of sustained compliance to quality standards and safe, effective treatment for dialysis.The PHC’s inspection teams are issuing directions for immediate corrective measures for the identified deficiencies, and have issued hearing notices to the non-compliant centres. The inspections focus on critical areas such as infection prevention and control protocols, the availability of qualified staff, proper maintenance of dialysis equipment, adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), and compliance to patient safety guidelines.

These measures are designed to enhance the standard of care and reduce the risk of complications during treatment.

About the initiative, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz said, “Dialysis is a life-saving procedure for thousands of patients in Punjab, and these centres must uphold the highest standards of care. The PHC remains resolute in its mission to protect patients by ensuring that facilities operate according to best practices. Through these inspections, we aim to identify and rectify gaps and support healthcare providers in delivering safe and effective treatment.”