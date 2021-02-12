UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Rejects CTD's Physical Remand Request Of MPA Faisal Zaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

PHC rejects CTD's physical remand request of MPA Faisal Zaman

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday rejected the physical remand request of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hazara region of Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Zaman in a double murder case.

After completion of six days physical remand the ATC Abbottabad ordered to shift the double murder-accused MPA Faisal Zaman to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier on 11th January MPA Faisal Zaman was arrested by the CTD Hazara after the cancellation of Bail Before Arrest (BBA) from the court.

MPA Faisal Zaman was nominated in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial deputy general secretary Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend councilor Sardar Gul Nawaz.

During the investigation, Ghazi police arrested a suspect of murder who has confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman alias Jehazan Wala, who promised to pay him Rs 2 million for the task.

On 13th September Malik Tahir Iqbal and his companion were on the way back to Ghazi from Kotehra village after offering Fateha for the departed soul of one of his supporters when they came under attack and lost their lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Police Abbottabad Provincial Assembly Jail Ghazi January September From Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

12 minutes ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

37 minutes ago

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

2 hours ago

PM will visit Lahore today

3 hours ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.