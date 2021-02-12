(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday rejected the physical remand request of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hazara region of Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Zaman in a double murder case.

After completion of six days physical remand the ATC Abbottabad ordered to shift the double murder-accused MPA Faisal Zaman to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier on 11th January MPA Faisal Zaman was arrested by the CTD Hazara after the cancellation of Bail Before Arrest (BBA) from the court.

MPA Faisal Zaman was nominated in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial deputy general secretary Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend councilor Sardar Gul Nawaz.

During the investigation, Ghazi police arrested a suspect of murder who has confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman alias Jehazan Wala, who promised to pay him Rs 2 million for the task.

On 13th September Malik Tahir Iqbal and his companion were on the way back to Ghazi from Kotehra village after offering Fateha for the departed soul of one of his supporters when they came under attack and lost their lives.