PHC reserve decision on dissolution, de-notification of BoGs of MTI hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali on Wednesday reserved its decision on dissolution and de-notification of board of Governors (BoGs) of 10 Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) hospitals of the province by the caretaker provincial government.

The bench heard the arguments of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Advocate Ali Gohar Durrani in the case who said that the caretaker government illegally approved the dissolution of all BoGs in a cabinet meeting on March 16, adding that the government has no power to take such decision.

He said that the move to dissolve BoGs was a violation of Section 230 of the Election Act 2017 as the caretaker government was mainly responsible to run the day-to-day affairs and assist the Election Commission in conducting fair and transparent elections.

The Counsel for the petitioner said that unfortunately, the caretaker government was taking more interest in affairs that were not the mandate of the government, adding that the previous government had introduced the MTI Act in 2015 under which BoGs of ten major hospitals were formed.

The purpose of BoGs was to run the administrative affairs of MTI Hospitals, and they have produced good results, he maintained the dissolution of MTI-BoGs was against the law.

The two-member, after hearing the arguments, reserved their decision on the petition.