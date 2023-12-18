PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking election under supervision of judiciary

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking holding of the upcoming general elections under the supervision of judiciary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking holding of the upcoming general elections under the supervision of judiciary.

The division bench headed by PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed after hearing the arguments reserved the judgment.

Advocate Muazzam Butt of the PTI had moved the application before the PHC seeking the holding of February 8, 2024 election under the judiciary's supervision.

The petitioner challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notification for the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs).

During the hearing, Advocate Butt contended that the polling staff was to be posted two months prior to the election and questioned that how the ECP would hold transparent polls if they had not made timely arrangements in that regard.

Chief Justice Ibrahim, in his remarks, said that the court was bound by the SC decision and could not go against it.

The chief justice was referring to the Supreme Court's December 15 verdict wherein the apex court had suspended the Lahore High Court's (LHC) ruling in response to a similar petition filed by the PTI against the ECP's decision to appoint ROs and DROs from bureaucracy.

On Saturday, a three-member top court bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa directed the ECP to issue the poll schedule and ensure timely elections on the said date.

Following this, the electoral body issued the election schedule on the same day.