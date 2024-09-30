Open Menu

PHC Reshuffles 165 KP Judges

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PHC reshuffles 165 KP Judges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Monday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of 165 judges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the notification, issued with the approval of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, 165 judges of different cadres have been transferred and posted across the province.

It said that 50 additional sessions judges, 16 sessions judges, 75 civil judges and 24 senior civil judges were among those transferred and posted at new places.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

5 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

5 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

5 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

6 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

6 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

6 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

6 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

6 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

6 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan