PHC Reshuffles 165 KP Judges
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Monday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of 165 judges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the notification, issued with the approval of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, 165 judges of different cadres have been transferred and posted across the province.
It said that 50 additional sessions judges, 16 sessions judges, 75 civil judges and 24 senior civil judges were among those transferred and posted at new places.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Chairman felicitates MCCI newly-elected president9 seconds ago
-
To promote health and cleanliness WASH programe is important for district Battagram: Asif Ali20 seconds ago
-
Malaysian PM due in Islamabad on Wednesday for 3-day visit22 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses women empowerment, police recruitment in KP27 seconds ago
-
Rabi Kisan Mela to begin at UAF on Oct 131 seconds ago
-
IGHDS stresses to give rights to older people10 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary seeks feasibility report on increasing beds at DHQ Hospital Khanewal10 minutes ago
-
CM taking priority steps for prosperity of farmers: Minister10 minutes ago
-
CM takee notice of molestation of female student in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
PHA to establish public libraries in Sargodha parks20 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves three development schemes20 minutes ago
-
PTI in severe panic after two flop public meetings: Azma21 minutes ago