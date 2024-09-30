PHC reshuffles 165 KP Judges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Monday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of 165 judges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the notification, issued with the approval of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, 165 judges of different cadres have been transferred and posted across the province.

It said that 50 additional sessions judges, 16 sessions judges, 75 civil judges and 24 senior civil judges were among those transferred and posted at new places.