Open Menu

PHC Restores ECP Decision Of Nullifying PTI's Intra-party Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 09:07 PM

PHC restores ECP decision of nullifying PTI's intra-party poll

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restored the decision of nullifying the intra-party election of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and withdrew its injunction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restored the decision of nullifying the intra-party election of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and withdrew its injunction.

After the decision of the court, PTI's election symbol "bat" would also be withdrawn.

In his decision, PHC Judge, Justice Ejaz Khan on the application of EC and after hearing the arguments of both the parties, withdrew the injunction order and reinstated the decision of the election commission of December 22.

It should be noted that EC declared the PTI intra-party elections null and void and withdrew the election symbol, on which the PHC issued an injunction on December 26.

The EC had objected to the court issuing an injunction without hearing the election commission.

The PHC had accepted the review petition of the EC.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan December Court

Recent Stories

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: ..

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

41 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of p ..

Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of polio

41 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-1 ..

NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19

41 minutes ago
 Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMD ..

Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMDs development

37 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past pe ..

Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past performance

37 minutes ago
 Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

37 minutes ago
Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of ..

Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of Economic Zone site on Rwp Ring ..

37 minutes ago
 PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

37 minutes ago
 43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad ob ..

43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

36 minutes ago
 ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

36 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

36 minutes ago
 Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as ..

Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as top priority

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan