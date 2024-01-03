The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restored the decision of nullifying the intra-party election of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and withdrew its injunction

After the decision of the court, PTI's election symbol "bat" would also be withdrawn.

In his decision, PHC Judge, Justice Ejaz Khan on the application of EC and after hearing the arguments of both the parties, withdrew the injunction order and reinstated the decision of the election commission of December 22.

It should be noted that EC declared the PTI intra-party elections null and void and withdrew the election symbol, on which the PHC issued an injunction on December 26.

The EC had objected to the court issuing an injunction without hearing the election commission.

The PHC had accepted the review petition of the EC.

