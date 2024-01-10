Open Menu

PHC Restores PTI’s Bat Election Symbol

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PHC restores PTI’s bat election symbol

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Wednesday restored the election symbol i.e ‘Bat’ of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI).

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar Khan and Justice Arshad Ali announced that PTI was a political party and entitled of an election symbol.

The court declared that the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of revoking PTI’s election symbol was incorrect. The court announced its verdict following the hearing of PTI's petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision declaring the intra-party election of PTI as null and void and revoking their electoral symbol "bat".

After the verdict, the court ordered the ECP to issue a certificate to the PTI and suspended the decision that stripped the party of its symbol. The court passed the judgment after hearing arguments by the counsels of ECP and the PTI.

PTI’s counsel, Barrister Ali Zafar declared that the judgment of PHC was a victory of law and the Constitution.

