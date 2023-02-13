PHC restrains appointment of CEO for KP Oil & Gas Company

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar High Court ( PHC) on Monday restrained KP Oil and Gas Company and the interim government from making an appointment for the CEO vacancy.

A division bench of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad at the Peshawar High Court heard a writ petition filed by Dr. Ammer Khan Jadoon, the former CEO of KP Oil & Gas Company. The petition was filed against the revocation of his appointment as the CEO of the company.

Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel represented the petitioner and argued that the appointment was done through proper channels, including advertising the post, conducting interviews, and finally approving the appointment among three candidates by the then cabinet of KP headed by the Chief Minister.

However, the offer of appointment was revoked and withdrawn a week later without a proper explanation.

The counsel also argued that the basis for revocation was vague and that the petitioner was not given an opportunity to clarify the issue before the decision was made. The division bench, after hearing the arguments, has restrained the respondent company and the interim government from making an appointment for the CEO vacancy until a final decision is reached.

The respondents have been ordered to submit their responses before the next date of hearing.