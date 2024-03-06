Open Menu

PHC Restrains Lawmakers On Reserved Seats From Oath Taking Until Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 08:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, comprising Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Shakeel Ahmed, has restrained lawmakers elected on reserved seats following a petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council against the Election Commission's decision to allocate reserved seats to other political parties.

The court, after hearing the petition, barred the lawmakers from taking oath until tomorrow (Thursday) and directed the Election Commission to submit a response regarding the petition's maintainability. Notices were also issued to other respondents.

Furthermore, the court issued notices to the Attorney General and Advocate General for legal assistance in the matter. The case has been referred to the Chief Justice for the formation of a larger bench.

