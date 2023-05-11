UrduPoint.com

PHC Restraints Auctioning Of Chromite Mine A In Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PHC restraints auctioning of Chromite Mine A in Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :A division Bench of Peshawar High Court comprised of Justice Shakoor and Justice Arshid Ali on Thursday heard a writ petition filed by Hameedullah Khan Paracha who has challenged the advertisement of Chromite Mine measuring 224 Acres in Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on basis of the joint venture.

Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

The counsel argued that initially two Mines Chromite A and Chromite B Mines in Kohistan were advertised as sole proprietorships and E-Auction No. 18 was conducted wherein the petitioner was the highest bidder for both the mines which collectively was around 500 acres.

The counsel argued that later it was found that Chromite A mine was already advertised and won in E-Auction No.17. The relevant authorities decided to cancel both the bids and advertise it afresh to avoid controversy between both successful bidders who had won the Chromite Mine A in E-Auction 17 and 18 respectively.

The counsel argued that later the Chromite A mine measuring 224 Acres was readvertised but this time as Joint Venture with the Government and not as a sole proprietorship.

The counsel argued that the Mine A can only be readvertised as Sole Proprietorship and not as Joint Venture as it was already won over in E-Auction 17 and 18, creating a vested right of the petitioner to compete over it over the same terms as advertised before.

He said that a promise was made to readvertise it with the same terms, and the principal of promissory estopped hits the advertisement, hence it's illegal, without jurisdiction and lawful authority.

The counsel argued that an appeal had been filed by the petitioner against the impugned order but since three months no date was fixed by the appellate tribunal in the case nor the interim relief was fixed for adjudication.

The bench after hearing arguments of the counsel for the petitioner company restrained the DG from the auction of Mine A of Chromite in Kohistan and its allotment by maintaining Status Quo till the final decision of the appeal before the Appellate Tribunal Mines and Minerals.

