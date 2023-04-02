PHC sealed 539 quackery businesses in March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) carried out a big crackdown in 22 districts and closed down 539 outlets of quacks during the ongoing anti-quackery campaign.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the enforcement teams conducted raids on 2,689 treatment centres during March. They found that 98 qualified physicians had started treating patients at the previously marked quacks' centres. Also, the teams started surveillance of 1,469 centres.

Out of the 22 districts, the maximum number of 407 raids were conducted in Faisalabad, and 66 centres were sealed. Among the rest, 35 backstreet clinics were sealed in Sheikhupura, 29 in Kasur, 28 in Sargodha,23 in Khanewal, 22 in Sialkot, 19 in Attock, 18 in Rawalpindi and 17 in Lahore.

The spokesperson added that the PHC teams had so far visited over 154,000 centres, and closed down around 43,300 illegal outlets, while more than 35,300 quacks were found to have quit their illegal businesses.