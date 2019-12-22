PHC sealed 59 quacks centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 59 quackery outlets during the inspection by its enforcement teams in different cities.

According to available information, the PHC teams conducted raids at 325 treatment centres in seven cities, including Lahore during the last week.

As many as 17 outlets were sealed in Multan, Toba Tek Singh 13, Gujranwala 12, Lahore seven and five each were in Kamalia and Wazirabad.

In Lahore, Masha Allah Clinic, Ariyan Clinic, Ali Dental Clinic, Al-Shifa Medical Store, Sheraz Welfare Clinic, Asim Clinic and Makkah Dental Clinic were sealed.