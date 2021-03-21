UrduPoint.com
PHC Sealed 86 Quackery Centres Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

PHC sealed 86 quackery centres last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 86 centres of quacks in eight cities of the province during the last week.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the Commission teams raided 605 treatment centres. Out of those, 186 were found to have been converted into other businesses or shifted to other places, whereas 17 had become legal with appointment of qualified physicians.

Also, the PHC will keep surveillance of 296 treatment centres. The closed down centres included 16 in Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan 15, 13 each in Khanewal and Bahawalpur, Chakwal 11, Nakana Sahab 10, four each in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura. These comprised dental centres, laboratories, medicine stores and pharmacies, maternity homes, optical shops, etc., and treatment centres of hakeems and homoeopathic doctors, who were found to be prescribing allophathic medicines.

