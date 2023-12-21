Open Menu

PHC Seals 1,013 Illegal Healthcare Businesses

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PHC seals 1,013 illegal healthcare businesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) intensified its crackdown on quackery, closing down 1,013 illegal businesses following extensive raids on 4,623 treatment centres across the province in the last seven weeks.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Thursday, out of the visited centres, 2,716 treatment centres are under continued surveillance, with 722 quack-operated establishments closed.

In addition, qualified physicians have taken over 151 centres previously reported to be run by quacks. Notably, Lahore saw the highest number of closures 88, followed by Rawalpindi 71, Faisalabad 69, and various other districts.

Overall, the PHC sealed over 48,000 quackery centres through 175,000 raids, prompting 38,694 quacks to close their outlets in anticipation of regulatory action.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for ..

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

35 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

46 minutes ago
 PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

2 hours ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

4 hours ago
Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

5 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

5 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan