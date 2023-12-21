PHC seals 1,013 illegal healthcare businesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) intensified its crackdown on quackery, closing down 1,013 illegal businesses following extensive raids on 4,623 treatment centres across the province in the last seven weeks.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Thursday, out of the visited centres, 2,716 treatment centres are under continued surveillance, with 722 quack-operated establishments closed.

In addition, qualified physicians have taken over 151 centres previously reported to be run by quacks. Notably, Lahore saw the highest number of closures 88, followed by Rawalpindi 71, Faisalabad 69, and various other districts.

Overall, the PHC sealed over 48,000 quackery centres through 175,000 raids, prompting 38,694 quacks to close their outlets in anticipation of regulatory action.