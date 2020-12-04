UrduPoint.com
PHC Seals 13 Labs For Violating COVID-19 Regulations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

PHC seals 13 labs for violating COVID-19 regulations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 13 laboratories and collection centres, and suspended services of another for conducting diagnostic tests of COVID-19 against rules and regulations.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Friday, 115 laboratories and collection centres were checked in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Sialkot and Sahiwal, and seven centres in Rawalpindi and six in Multan were closed down. Action was also taken against one centre in Sialkot.

