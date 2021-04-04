UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Seals 132 Quack Outlets In 12 Districts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

PHC seals 132 quack outlets in 12 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has carried out crackdown in 12 districts and closed down 132 outlets of quacks while continuing with its anti-quackery campaign during the last week.

According to the PHC data shared on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 1,161 treatment centres and found that 47 qualified physicians had started treating patients on the previously marked quacks' centres. The PHC teams had started surveillance of 582 centres.

Out of the 12 districts, the maximum number of 207 raids were conducted in Rawalpindi, and 17 centres were sealed.

Among the rest, 20 backstreet clinics were sealed in Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan 15, Khanewal and Gujranwala 13 each, Lahore 12, Nankana Sahab 10, Vehari 9, seven each in Chakwal and Sheikhupura, Multan 5 and four in Lodharan.

In Lahore, Al-Jannat Clinic, Azan Clinic, Kashif Clinic, Karamat Clinic, Jia Bhagga Medical and Gynae Centre, Husnain Clinic, Zaman Medical Store, Dental Home and Nutrition Centre, Fakhri Clinic, Rasheed Clinic, Shabbir Ahmed Homoeopathic Clinic and Ali Clinic were shuttered.

More Stories From Pakistan

