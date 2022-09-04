UrduPoint.com

PHC Seals 189 Quack Centres In Different Districts

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PHC seals 189 quack centres in different districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 189 quackery outlets during the last 15 days.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the commission enforcement teams raided 859 treatment outlets in 18 districts. Among the raided premises, 249 centres had been found converted to other businesses.

The PHC teams sealed 26 centres in Multan, 21 in Lahore, 15 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 11 each in Attock, Kasur, Khanewal and Faisalabad, while 10 each were sealed in Sahiwal and Rawalpindi.

Ittefaq Clinic, Shaheen Clinic, Hajvery Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic, Absar Medical Centre, Rizwan Clinic and Saleem Clinic were closed down in Lahore, where quacks were performing as general physicians.

The spokesperson said teams of the commission had so far visited over 137,500 treatment centres across the province, and sealed around 39,000 quackery centres, while legal businesses had been started at 32,594 points.

