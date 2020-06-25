PHC seals 19 quackery businesses

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down 19 quackery businesses in three cities during the last two days.

According to a spokesperson on Thursday, the PHC teams sealed eight quackery outlets in Lahore, six in Sheikhupura and five in Kasur.

The PHC teams visited 149 centres, and as per the data, found that 24 quacks had opted for other businesses.

The teams raided 56 quackery centres only in Lahore and those sealed in city included Khan Chiropractor Centre, Shaheen Clinic, Siraj Haddi Jorr, Jabroo Pehalwan, Tahir Shifa Khana, Abdullah Dawakhana, Abu Bakar Dental Surgery and Shahida Yousuf Clinic.

In Gujrat, Raza Noor Clinic, functioning as a hospital, was also closed down.

The PHC spokesman said that the teams raided over 72,000 treatment centres, and sealed 26,126 outlets, while 13,749 quacks had quit their illegal businesses.

Moreover, the PHC committees imposed a fine of Rs 540 million on quacks. The district health authorities have sent 125 sealing reports to the commission during the current month.