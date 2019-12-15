PHC seals 22,642 quack clinics, imposes fine of Rs 460m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed over 22,642 clinics of quacks in the province so far besides playing a pivotal role to ensure minimum service delivery standards in the public, private hospitals, clinics, laboratories and diagnostic centres.

The PHC sources said a committee of the Commission had imposed fine over Rs 460 million on quacks so far.

The PHC officials visited more than 51,275 centres of hospitals and clinics etc while it has also registered more than 33,000 small and big hospitals, basic health units, clinics of individual doctors, homeopaths, Hakeems, pathological and radiological diagnostic centres, out of which 18,000 were given licenses.

It was informed said that currently, 47,000 hospitals, basic health units, clinics, laboratories, Hakeem and homeopaths were operating in Punjab. The PHC was trying to register the stakeholders at the earliest.

The sources said the PHC arranged training and capacity building sessions of people on minimum service delivery standard and then final registration and licence was awarded to anyone.

The Commission had so far imparted training to more than 9,000 people affiliated with the health profession.

