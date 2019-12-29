PHC seals 23,377 quackery centres, imposes Rs 476m fine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 23,377 quackery centres across Punjab and imposed over Rs 476 million fine on quacks so far.

The PHC teams visited more than 59,300 medical centres, hospitals and clinics, etc. It also registered 33,000 small and big hospitals, basic health units, clinics of individual doctors, homeopaths, Hakeems, pathological and radiological diagnostic centres, out of which 18,000 were licensed.

At present, 47,000 hospitals, basic health units, doctor clinics, laboratories, Hakeem and homeopaths were operating in Punjab.

It said the PHC was trying to register all stakeholders in a minimum period of time.

As per the procedure, within 14 days of receiving any application from a hospital or an individual doctor or homeopath, the PHC issues conditional registration after physical verification and evaluation of the health facility.

The PHC arranges for training and capacity building of the persons on minimum service delivery standard, and after that final registration and license is awarded to them. The commission has so far imparted training to more than 9,000 persons affiliated with the health profession.