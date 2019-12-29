UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Seals 23,377 Quackery Centres, Imposes Rs 476m Fine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:50 PM

PHC seals 23,377 quackery centres, imposes Rs 476m fine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 23,377 quackery centres across Punjab and imposed over Rs 476 million fine on quacks so far.

The PHC teams visited more than 59,300 medical centres, hospitals and clinics, etc. It also registered 33,000 small and big hospitals, basic health units, clinics of individual doctors, homeopaths, Hakeems, pathological and radiological diagnostic centres, out of which 18,000 were licensed.

At present, 47,000 hospitals, basic health units, doctor clinics, laboratories, Hakeem and homeopaths were operating in Punjab.

It said the PHC was trying to register all stakeholders in a minimum period of time.

As per the procedure, within 14 days of receiving any application from a hospital or an individual doctor or homeopath, the PHC issues conditional registration after physical verification and evaluation of the health facility.

The PHC arranges for training and capacity building of the persons on minimum service delivery standard, and after that final registration and license is awarded to them. The commission has so far imparted training to more than 9,000 persons affiliated with the health profession.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Doctor All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

11 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

41 minutes ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.