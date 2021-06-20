PHC seals 236 illegal medical centres in Punjab during last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered down 236 illegal businesses of quacks after its enforcement teams conducted raids on 993 treatment centres during anti-quackery campaign across the province.

According to the PHC on Sunday, during the previous week, the PHC teams took action against quacks in 11 districts.

As per the data, on 38 previously-marked quacks' centres, qualified physicians had started provided treatment facilities, while 359 quacks were found to have quit their illegal businesses.

Moreover, the Commission would also start surveillance of 310 treatment centres, which were marked as quackery outlets, but were found to be run by qualified physicians when the teams conducted raids.

Among the closed down centres, 15 were in Sahiwal, 12 each in Rawalpindi and Vehari, 11 each in Muzaffargarh and Nankana Sahab, Attock 10, Sialkot 8, Gujranwala 4 and two in Lahore.

On the other hand, a big crackdown on quacks was launched in Faisalabad.

Taking immediate action on complaints, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz ordered conducting raids on the illegal centres by the PHC's special teams. These units raided 332 centres, and closed down 151 out of these. He said that action will continue against quacks till they are eliminated. He also mentioned that quacks' centres were being raided upon complaints as well.

"So far, the Commission has shuttered 32,563 quacks' outlets, and its teams had checked over 96,000 treatment centres. Over 22,000 have quit their illegal businesses because of the action against them," he said and added that the PHC had imposed a fine worth over Rs731 million on quacks during these raids.