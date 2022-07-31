PHC seals 263 illegal treatment centres in 11 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has shut down 263 illegal treatment centres during the last month in its anti-quackery drive in 11 districts of the province.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams raided on 1,473 treatment centres and 367 quacks had abandoned quackery, while 78 centres had become legal as the qualified physicians started treating patients over there.

He informed that the commission's teams would continue surveillance of 752 treatment centres. A major action was taken in the district of Lahore where 604 outlets were raided and 122 illegal centres were closed down.

The second major action was taken in Multan where 45 quackery outlets were closed down after 231 raids were carried out. The third one was in Rawalpindi where 205 centres were raided and 28 businesses were sealed. On the other hand, 19 outlets in Kasur, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 8 in Bahawalnagar and seven each in Nankana Sahib and Sargodha, while five each in Chakwal, Sheikhupura and Jhelum were closed down.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far, the PHC has carried out raids on more than 135,000 businesses, and shut down 38,490 quacks, while over 32,000 have quit their illegal practice.