PHC seals 267 quackery centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) shuttered down 267 quackery centres in 29 districts during the last three weeks.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, in 2,234 raids on various types of treatment centres in different cities, the enforcement teams found out that 587 quacks had quit their businesses, while 1,272 centres had been put under surveillance.

The teams visited 46 centres on average daily in every district. The maximum number of quackery centres sealed were 31 in Faisalabad, 27 in Gujranwala , 22 in Rahim Yar Khan, 20 in Lahore,17 in Kasur,12 in Rawalpindi while 10 each were in Sialkot, Chakwal and Mianwali.

The PHC sealed Medi Link Pharmacy, Abid Clinic, Al-Noor Lab, Ali Dental Clinic, Lahore Dental Lab, Rizwan Clinic, Chicago Clinic, Sufyan Dental Clinic, Cheema Clinic, New Lahore Clinic, Medicare Maternity Hospital, Hashmi Clinic, Amna Nazir Hospital and Gynae Centre, Adnan Pharmacy, Al-Syed Welfare Dispensary, Ramzan Hadi Jorr, Hunza Dental, Sabri Clinic and Metho Clinic in Lahore.

So far the PHC had conducted raids on more than 124,000 treatment centres, sealed 36,298 quackery outlets, while at 29,485 centres, businesses had been changed.