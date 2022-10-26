PHC seals 3 operation theatres of private hospital

UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed three operation theaters on Wednesday and banned admissions of new patients at a private hospital for carrying out an unsuccessful procedure, resulting in the death of a patient

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed three operation theaters on Wednesday and banned admissions of new patients at a private hospital for carrying out an unsuccessful procedure, resulting in the death of a patient.

According to a PHC spokesperson, a complainant Shoaib Ahmed had submitted an application, stating that his wife had gone to the CosmoPlast Hospital in Johar Town area of Lahore to get liposuction surgery done. However, she collapsed during anesthesia and could not recover. The applicant attributed the death to non-professionalism, gross medical negligence and insufficient emergency facilities at the private hospital.

The PHC investigation team visited CosmoPlast and found out that there was neither an emergency setup, the ICU facility nor arrangements for referring patients.

The record relating to compliance with infection control protocols and plans was found deficient. Moreover, no documentary evidence of 24-hour medical coverage and waste disposal was available. The hospital was also found lacking in complaint management, fire safety and medical coverage.

The team sealed all three operations theaters, and also suspended indoor and surgical services of the hospital. A legal notice was served on the administration for appearing before the Commission's committee along with compliance reports. Nevertheless, the PHC will simultaneously continue to investigate in detail the death of the patient.

