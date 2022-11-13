PHC seals 345 illegal quacks businesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 345 illegal businesses of quacks during the last four weeks in 29 districts of the province under continuing crackdown on illegal treatment centres.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the PHC teams carried out raids at 1,706 clinics according to the data.

During raids, 441 illegal businesses were found to have been changed. At 108 centres, qualified physicians have started treating patients.

Among the cities where the teams worked together with the police, the biggest crackdown was conducted in Lahore where 45 illegal medical businesses were closed down after raiding 231 centres.

In other cities, 24 in Sheikhupura, 21 in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Nankana Sahib, 18 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Multan and 15 each in Okara and Jhelum were shuttered.

It may be noted that the commission has so far raided more than 143,000 treatment centres and closed the illegal businesses of 40,532 quacks.