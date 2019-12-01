UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Seals 42 More Quackery Centres

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 07:30 PM

PHC seals 42 more quackery centres

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 42 more centres of quacks during the last one week.

The PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 275 treatment centres in six cities and sealed 93 centres in Okara and 12 in Depalpur.

Also, 14 centres were sealed in Narowal, 11 in Jhang and five in Toba Tek Singh.

In all these cities, on an average, around 46 centres each were raided by the PHC teams, along with the local police.

During inspection, 85 quackery centres were found to have been converted to other businesses.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Okara Jhang Narowal Toba Tek Singh Depalpur All

Recent Stories

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

1 hour ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

2 hours ago

National day is living embodiment of national achi ..

2 hours ago

48 years of achievements establish UAE as a beacon ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.