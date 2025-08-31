PHC Seals 555 Quack-run Outlets In Province-wide Crackdown
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 555 outlets being operated by quacks during its ongoing province-wide anti-quackery campaign.
According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, enforcement teams carried out inspections of more than 2,200 treatment centres in the last month. Of these, 343 previously identified centres have now been taken over by qualified doctors, while surveillance has been initiated for another 1,168 centres to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations.
Lahore recorded the highest enforcement activity, with 206 centres sealed.
Other major closures included 39 outlets in Kasur, 38 in Okara, and 32 each in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Narowal. In Lahore, several well-known establishments were sealed, including Al-Sadat Welfare Society (Gilani Clinic), Ali Clinic, Rajput Medical Store, Bismillah Gynae, Murtaza Clinic, and Saad Clinic.
The spokesperson further stated that, to date, the Commission has inspected more than 243,000 treatment centres across Punjab. Over 62,900 illegal outlets have been permanently shut down, while nearly 29,000 quacks have abandoned their unlawful practices.
