Open Menu

PHC Seals 555 Quack-run Outlets In Province-wide Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PHC seals 555 quack-run outlets in province-wide crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 555 outlets being operated by quacks during its ongoing province-wide anti-quackery campaign.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, enforcement teams carried out inspections of more than 2,200 treatment centres in the last month. Of these, 343 previously identified centres have now been taken over by qualified doctors, while surveillance has been initiated for another 1,168 centres to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations.

Lahore recorded the highest enforcement activity, with 206 centres sealed.

Other major closures included 39 outlets in Kasur, 38 in Okara, and 32 each in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Narowal. In Lahore, several well-known establishments were sealed, including Al-Sadat Welfare Society (Gilani Clinic), Ali Clinic, Rajput Medical Store, Bismillah Gynae, Murtaza Clinic, and Saad Clinic.

The spokesperson further stated that, to date, the Commission has inspected more than 243,000 treatment centres across Punjab. Over 62,900 illegal outlets have been permanently shut down, while nearly 29,000 quacks have abandoned their unlawful practices.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan