PHC seals 62 quackery centres, imposes Rs 742.85 mln fine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 62 quackery centres in nine cities during a crackdown.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, 38 quackery centres were shut down where quacks were working as family physicians, while the rest included eight illegal laboratories, six medical stores, four hakeems, two maternity homes, and other unlawful practitioners.

During the last week, the PHC enforcement teams visited 403 quackery centres. However, as per data, 168 quacks had quit their illegal activities.

As many as 115 centres each in Vehari and Muzaffargarh were raided where 11 and 12 quackery outlets respectively were shuttered.

In other cities, eight each were in Rawalpindi and Rahim Yar Khan, five each in Faisalabad, Bhakkar and Sheikhupura, while four each were in Lahore and Okara were sealed. In the city, Chishty Clinic, Habiba Clinic, Hussain Clinic and al-Shifa Clinic were closed down.

So far the PHC had imposed Rs742.83 million fine on quacks, while over 23,000 illegal centres had been sealed after carrying out raids on about 96,000 centres.