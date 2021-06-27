PHC seals 68 quack business in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 68 businesses of quacks in 10 districts of the province during the last week.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the Commission enforcement teams raided 543 treatment centres during the ongoing anti-quackery campaign in different cities. Major actions were taken in Rawalpindi and Khanewal districts where 112 and 115 centres respectively were raided, whereas 11 and 13 centers respectively were closed down .

Moreover, 10 quacks' businesses in Jhang, Lahore 9, eight each in Gujrat and Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhelum 5, Faisalabad 2 and one each in Layyah and Mianwali were sealed.

These included illegal laboratories, family clinics, maternity homes, dentists, medical stores and others.

In Lahore, Ameer Safdar Gynae Centre, Anwar Medical and General Store, Medina Clinic, Alshifa Surgical Hospital, Al-Huda Clinic and Maternity Store were sealed besides illegal labs and collection centres.

On the other hand, 182 quacks had quit their illegal businesses, because of the continuous campaigns against them, while on 38 centres, qualified physicians had started providing services.

Also, the PHC would continue surveillance of 220 treatment centres from amongst the visited ones.