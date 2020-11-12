PHC seals 69 illegal treatment centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 69 illegal treatment centres in six cities during the last three days.

According to the PHC sources on Thursday, the enforcement teams conducted raids on 512 treatment centres to seal entities being run by quacks.

Out of the visited centres, 14 each in Okara and Muzaffargarh, 13 each in Chakwal and Rawalpindi,10 in Gujranwala and five in Sialkot were sealed as unqualified persons were found illegally treatingpatients and running laboratories conducting diagnostic and radiological tests.