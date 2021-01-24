PHC seals 99 quack outlets in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 99 quack centres during the last week.

According to the PHC spokesperson here on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams raided 729 treatment centres in nine cities and 240 outlets had either been shutdown or converted to other businesses while 326 were marked for surveillance owing to the presence of qualified medics at the time of the visit.

As many as 16 outlets were closed in Faisalabad, 15 in Gujranwala, 14 in Vehari 14, 13 in Rawalpindi, ii in Kasur , eight in Attock , seven in Layyah , six in Dera Ghazi Khan and three in Lahore.

He added that so far the commission had closed down around 29,450 centres and imposed a fineof Rs 635 million on quacks.