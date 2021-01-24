UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Seals 99 Quack Outlets In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

PHC seals 99 quack outlets in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 99 quack centres during the last week.

According to the PHC spokesperson here on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams raided 729 treatment centres in nine cities and 240 outlets had either been shutdown or converted to other businesses while 326 were marked for surveillance owing to the presence of qualified medics at the time of the visit.

As many as 16 outlets were closed in Faisalabad, 15 in Gujranwala, 14 in Vehari 14, 13 in Rawalpindi, ii in Kasur , eight in Attock , seven in Layyah , six in Dera Ghazi Khan and three in Lahore.

He added that so far the commission had closed down around 29,450 centres and imposed a fineof Rs 635 million on quacks.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Visit Kasur Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Vehari Attock Sunday Million

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

35 minutes ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

50 minutes ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

1 hour ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

1 hour ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.